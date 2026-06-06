Dog rescuers visit shelter puppy for final goodbye – they didn't expect what happens next

Dublin, Ireland – Chloe and her boyfriend were driving through Dublin when a puppy appeared right in the middle of the road. Fortunately, they managed to brake in time. The little one wasn’t shy, so the Irish couple was able to pick up the stray easily and slip him into their car.

Diesel the dog was rescued from the street as a puppy. © Screenshot/TikTok/@chloeolo

Shortly thereafter, they drove the male dog to the shelter to surrender him.

Diesel, as he would soon be called, was quickly placed with a temporary foster home.

The young animal needed special support to grow big and strong.

For Chloe and her boyfriend, this meant they had no chance of seeing the puppy again in the coming days, even though they were eager to know whether he was truly okay.

After eleven days, they finally got their chance.

Diesel was transferred from his foster home back to the shelter.

Chloe and her boyfriend went there to see him once more and say goodbye before he was placed in a permanent home.

What happened instead can be seen in a video posted on TikTok, which has captured the hearts of many.