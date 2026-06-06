Dog rescuers visit shelter puppy for final goodbye – they didn't expect what happens next
Dublin, Ireland – Chloe and her boyfriend were driving through Dublin when a puppy appeared right in the middle of the road. Fortunately, they managed to brake in time. The little one wasn’t shy, so the Irish couple was able to pick up the stray easily and slip him into their car.
Shortly thereafter, they drove the male dog to the shelter to surrender him.
Diesel, as he would soon be called, was quickly placed with a temporary foster home.
The young animal needed special support to grow big and strong.
For Chloe and her boyfriend, this meant they had no chance of seeing the puppy again in the coming days, even though they were eager to know whether he was truly okay.
After eleven days, they finally got their chance.
Diesel was transferred from his foster home back to the shelter.
Chloe and her boyfriend went there to see him once more and say goodbye before he was placed in a permanent home.
What happened instead can be seen in a video posted on TikTok, which has captured the hearts of many.
Dog video captures moving moment that changed everything
Chloe’s boyfriend scooped up the sweet dog in his arms – and that was the moment that both he and Chloe fell for Diesel.
"That same day, we filled out an application to adopt him, and he came home with us 5 days later," the Irishwoman told Newsweek.
The clip has a quirky punch‑line at the end, however.
It's been 8 months since Chloe and her boyfriend Diesel took the pup in, and the four‑legged friend looks completely different – he's now huge!
At the end of the video, the young Irishman holds the now‑grown dog in his arms once more – even though the dog is now far too big for him to manage.
"Turns out we adopted a horse," jokes the caption of their viral video.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chloeolo