Dog runs away from home to visit a very specific location: "All of her friends ran to greet her!"
East Hampton, New York - This dog caused a big shock when she ran away from home to a very specific destination. The pup wanted to go to her doggy daycare, even though she was actually "off" that day!
In the surveillance camera footage from the East Hampton facility, you can see Kiera the dog standing outside the animal daycare center, tail wagging, waiting for someone to let her in.
"Someone escaped her house and [came] to see us," reads the viral post's caption."When you love daycare so much you run away from home and come to camp on your own," adds the onscreen text.
"Don't worry, she knows where the parties at!"
The animal keepers quickly realized that the four-legged friend had come to the dog daycare all by herself.
When an employee opened the door in astonishment, Kiera slipped in as if it were a matter of course and then pranced through the facility. Once again, the dog knew exactly where she wanted to go this time:
Determined, she headed for the garden area of the "Ulti-Mutt Academy" where a whole crowd of dogs was already waiting for her.
Dog escapes home to visit her friends at daycare
The curious incident is being celebrated on TikTok. For many viewers, the video is proof that the dogs are more than happy at the care center.
"This is the best advertisement you could have. Your daycare is doggy approved. I'd take this review over a human review," says one user.
“Sorry I’m late. Mom wouldn’t drive me, so I walked," joked another.
"All of her friends ran to greet her," gushed a third.
Others were amazed at how well Kiera knew the way to the facility.
According to experts, dogs use a combination of their sense of smell, visual features, and acoustic signals to recognize paths and find their way.
The basis for navigation is a kind of mental map of their surroundings.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@The Ulti-Mutt Academy