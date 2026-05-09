Dog sees robot pup for the first time, and he has a lot of feelings about it

Toronto, Canada - Artificial intelligence and modern robots are on everyone's minds , but the fact that our beloved dogs are now also being confronted with them is new territory. Recently, golden retriever Caspar had his first experience with an AI robot dog... and it was a doozy!

Recently, golden retriever dog Caspar had his first experience with an AI robot dog... and it was a doozy! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@casperthatgolden

The clip has been going viral on Instagram, and the comments section is also full to bursting, although reactions vary widely.

In the video itself, the golden retriever appears very unsettled.

He remains seated, staring at the strange metal pup.

Then he stands up, bravely daring to take a few steps – but ultimately prefers to pause again, observing the robot once more.

Although Caspar soon pulls his leash a little longer, it is doubtful that he wants to run over to the strange artificial creature.

Even humans often find these machines odd at first.

However, the owner of the robo-dog has now also spoken out – and explained why she doesn't have a real animal.