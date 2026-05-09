Dog sees robot pup for the first time, and he has a lot of feelings about it
Toronto, Canada - Artificial intelligence and modern robots are on everyone's minds, but the fact that our beloved dogs are now also being confronted with them is new territory. Recently, golden retriever Caspar had his first experience with an AI robot dog... and it was a doozy!
The clip has been going viral on Instagram, and the comments section is also full to bursting, although reactions vary widely.
In the video itself, the golden retriever appears very unsettled.
He remains seated, staring at the strange metal pup.
Then he stands up, bravely daring to take a few steps – but ultimately prefers to pause again, observing the robot once more.
Although Caspar soon pulls his leash a little longer, it is doubtful that he wants to run over to the strange artificial creature.
Even humans often find these machines odd at first.
However, the owner of the robo-dog has now also spoken out – and explained why she doesn't have a real animal.
Robo-dog owner responds to viral video on Instagram
Caspar's owners joked in the video that their dog is now afraid of being replaced by robot pets, writing, "AI is going to take my job."
In the comments of the clip, the owner of the artificial four-legged friend writes to allay his fears: "Hello Casper, nice to meet you. My apartment isn't pet friendly, so I can only have this. My dog, Xavier, is not trying to replace you, but he does inspections to keep us safe, just like you."
"nice to meet you too! i wanna be friendsss," answered Casper's account.
Meanwhile, in her own Instagram video, the young lady shows herself walking Xavier the robot dog in Humber Bay Park.
Some of the other dogs there are also confused by the hairless robot.
Nevertheless, Xavier's owner is very proud that her four-legged friend is also able to sit and shake paws. At least there's no need for a pooper scooper with this one!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@casperthatgolden