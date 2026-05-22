Dog siblings separated after rescue reunited in adorable playdate: "They had an instant connection!"

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Dog owner Zack Goldwasser didn't hesitate when he found out his rescue pup's sibling was living close by. He set up a family reunion, and the result was too sweet!

Aspen the husky, Belgian Malinois, and pit bull mix was separated from her mother and siblings when she was adopted. © Screenshot/TikTok/@zackgoldwasser3

When Goldwasser adopted Aspen from an animal shelter, he learned she had been abandoned in a garden together with three siblings and her mother.

The 32-year-old said he would love the chance to reunite his pooch with her family, and surprisingly, fate gave him the chance.

"My friend was at a dog park in Boca, and her dog was playing with another puppy," Goldwasser told Newsweek.

"She was talking to the puppy’s owner and slowly started to hear similarities between Aspen and the other puppy. They were both the same age, from the same shelter, and looked similar," he continued.

"She knew the litter was named after alcoholic beverages, so once the other owner said his dog’s name at the shelter was Tequila, she knew instantly that it was Aspen’s brother."

Goldwasser's friend got the other dog owner's info and gave it to him. He jumped at the chance to set up a playdate for Aspen and her brother, now named Tony.