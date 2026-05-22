Dog siblings separated after rescue reunited in adorable playdate: "They had an instant connection!"
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Dog owner Zack Goldwasser didn't hesitate when he found out his rescue pup's sibling was living close by. He set up a family reunion, and the result was too sweet!
When Goldwasser adopted Aspen from an animal shelter, he learned she had been abandoned in a garden together with three siblings and her mother.
The 32-year-old said he would love the chance to reunite his pooch with her family, and surprisingly, fate gave him the chance.
"My friend was at a dog park in Boca, and her dog was playing with another puppy," Goldwasser told Newsweek.
"She was talking to the puppy’s owner and slowly started to hear similarities between Aspen and the other puppy. They were both the same age, from the same shelter, and looked similar," he continued.
"She knew the litter was named after alcoholic beverages, so once the other owner said his dog’s name at the shelter was Tequila, she knew instantly that it was Aspen’s brother."
Goldwasser's friend got the other dog owner's info and gave it to him. He jumped at the chance to set up a playdate for Aspen and her brother, now named Tony.
Aspen and her brother had "instant connection and familiarity"
When the dogs were finally reunited, Goldwasser was amazed.
The two canine siblings recognized each other immediately.
"The dogs loved being with each other. They played together more than they played with the other dogs and kept coming back to each other. They had an instant connection and familiarity with each other," Goldwasser gushed.
Luckily, there's a viral video of the sweet reunion on TikTok showing the two pups romping around wildly.
Goldwasser and Tony's owner were in awe of the dogs' connection and have continued to meet up for playdates.
Hopefully, these two siblings will continue to be in each other's lives!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zackgoldwasser3