Dog stops at same window every day – and the reason why is too cute for words

Evanston, Illinois - They actually want to get out of there, but golden retriever Harry thinks otherwise! Every day on his walk, he passes a local animal shelter – and he desperately wants to go inside.

A golden retriever named Harry has gone viral after a local animal shelter filmed the dog looking longingly at the cats inside as he passed by on his walk. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tailstogetherco

Whether on Facebook or Instagram, Harry has been collecting millions of views online since the end of April, as he pines through the window at several cats who roam free inside of Tails Together Co. in Illinois.

Many of his visits are edited together in the video, and in some cases, his owner has to literally pull him away from the window!

"This is Harry, he lives in the neighborhood and we've become one of his favorite stops on his walk route," the animal shelter writes in the clip's caption.

These heart-warming scenes have gone totally viral, and users in the comments are all saying one thing: let him in!