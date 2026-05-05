Dog stops at same window every day – and the reason why is too cute for words
Evanston, Illinois - They actually want to get out of there, but golden retriever Harry thinks otherwise! Every day on his walk, he passes a local animal shelter – and he desperately wants to go inside.
Whether on Facebook or Instagram, Harry has been collecting millions of views online since the end of April, as he pines through the window at several cats who roam free inside of Tails Together Co. in Illinois.
Many of his visits are edited together in the video, and in some cases, his owner has to literally pull him away from the window!
"This is Harry, he lives in the neighborhood and we've become one of his favorite stops on his walk route," the animal shelter writes in the clip's caption.
These heart-warming scenes have gone totally viral, and users in the comments are all saying one thing: let him in!
Harry finally gets to go inside the animal shelter
At the beginning of May, the animal shelter published a second clip in which the wish of social media and Harry alike was fulfilled.
The video shows the four-legged friend inside the cats' premises for the very first time.
Some of them, at least, are anything but enthusiastic about the visitor, with some even hissing irritably when the dog is suddenly no longer behind the window.
After this visit, however, the animal shelter can't stop raving about the golden retriever.
"We absolutely adore Harry, and we love having him and his family in our neighborhood – no one will be shocked to learn his people are equally as delightful," they wrote.
"Thank you Harry for being the perfect smiling face to welcome each of our new cats to Central Street!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tailstogetherco