Dog suddenly collapses on a mountain hike – can rescuers get to her, or is it already too late?

Fort William, Scotland – A dog owner and her pup set out to climb Ben Nevis, Scotland’s highest peak, when the four‑legged friend suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, rescue arrived in time. But what had caused the medical emergency?

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team took Labrador dog Tokyo to the vet after she collapsed. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

Christina Bluhme, a dog trainer from the English town of Esher, and her black Labrador Tokyo recently tackled Ben Nevis, which rises 1,345 meters above sea level.

The otherwise fit dog suddenly collapsed during the hike and had to be carried down by the Lochaber mountain rescue team, as Wales Online reported.

"She quickly lost the use of her legs, drifted in and out of consciousness, and I genuinely thought I was going to lose her," the pet owner wrote on Instagram, recounting the incident.

"Tokyo remained unconscious for much of the journey and later at the veterinary hospital, but incredibly she made a full recovery by the following day. We feel unbelievably lucky."

The vet team reportedly suspected that the four‑legged friend might have accidentally ingested cannabis that was left on the trail.

Christina later thanked the rescuers on Instagram, adding that it would have been "impossible" for her to carry the 55-lb dog down from Ben Nevis into the valley all by herself.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone at @lockabermrt and the amazing team at Crown Vets who cared for Tokyo. A special thank you also to Emma from Police Scotland," she said.

"The kindness, compassion and professionalism every single one of you showed will stay with me forever."