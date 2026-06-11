Dog surprises new owner with these shocking – yet delightful – quirks!

Paris, France – Chihuahua dog Chiwee recently had to cope with the death of his owner. Yet the sweet little furball wasn’t alone for long. He quickly found a new owner – but she soon noticed something unusual about him.

Chihuahua dog Chiwee recently had to cope with the death of his owner. © Screenshot/TikTok/@chiwiwi11945

In a viral TikTok video from June 1, the quirky scene can be witnessed.

In it, Chiwee lounges like a kitty in the classic “loaf” position – meaning the little one has tucked his front legs under his body.

What you’d normally expect from cats looks rather funny in this context.

"When we first got him, he was very quiet, and he still is!" his owner said in an interview with Newsweek.

"Even when he’s playing, he doesn’t make a sound. He moves so quietly."

Chiwee was first caught by his owner in the bathroom in his loaf pose. There, he also amazed on a second front.

In theory, the Chihuahua was supposed to sit obediently in the bathtub while his owner left him alone briefly after the wash.

Yet when the young lady returned, he was suddenly perched in the "cat pose" – and he was somehow all the way up in the sink!

"[He] can jump surprisingly high," she said. "I still have no idea how he managed to get up there."