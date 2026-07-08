Dog survives brutal crash that killed her owner – can rescuers track down her faraway family?
West Virginia – After surviving a tragic accident that killed her owner, a female dog ended up in an animal shelter. A week later, she was reunited with her remaining family, and the footage is heartwarming.
A dog named Hennessy was involved in a horrible vehicle accident with her owner on June 23.
Tragically, Hennessy's owner Jeffrey Carl Simons (63) didn't survive the crash, as People reports.
After the incident, Hennessy ended up at the Kanawha‑Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) in West Virginia.
Shelter workers there noticed that the dog's collar bore an Iowa area code.
Determined to connect with Hennessy's remaining family, they took to Facebook to announce that they had the pooch.
Luckily, Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown (ARLM) from Iowa saw the post. ARLM had originally placed Hennessy with her owner. The organizations worked together to find Hennessy's remaining family.
Once they did, animal rescuers arranged a video call for the dog.
"It seemed to lift her spirits tremendously," ARLM said on Facebook. "Seeing and hearing a familiar face made a world of difference for this sweet girl."
This doggy reunion is beyond sweet!
Thanks to the animal organizations' hard work, Hennessy was picked up by her family on June 29.
KCHA shared a video of the sweet reunion.
Hennessy was one happy pooch, as her tail wagging proved.
More family members arrived, all warmly greeted by the dog.
This pup was thrilled to be back with loved ones following the tragedy.
"Hennessy completely changed – she's excited, bubbly, full of joy," the KCHA said of the dog's demeanor after being reunited with her humans.
"Dogs are so resilient. They can find happiness as long as they have the right people with them. Though a tragedy happened, we're grateful she loves her family – and they love her back so much!" the KCHA added in their post.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association