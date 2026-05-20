Dog tries to "disappear" into the furthest corners after tragic separation from puppies

Dallas, Texas - Joe the dog first came to the Texas facility as a stray along with a litter of puppies, but he withdrew from life completely when he was separated from the babies. What could be done to help him?

Joe the dog was brought to the shelter with a litter of puppies. When they were taken away from him, the male dog withdrew completely. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vivspowers

Vivian Powers, who has made it her mission to tell the very individual stories of shelter animals on the Internet, was completely devastated when she met Joe the dog at Dallas Animal Services.

A viral Instagram video shows the problem clearly: Poor Joe the dog is incredibly shut down.

Unlike the other pups who came rushing in as soon as she walked past the individual kennels during her visits, the black male doggo sat terrified in the corner of his box and didn't even lift his head.

"It broke my heart watching [him] wedge himself into the corner, trying to disappear," she told The Dodo.

She learned that Joe had once been a street dog and had cared for a litter of puppies before ending up at the shelter.

When the dog family was separated, he became completely despondent.

Vivian couldn't bear the fact that the dog was just hiding away and tried to coax him out of his hiding place with a friend, wanting to give him some time in the fresh air.

But even after fifteen minutes of the two women trying everything, Joe wouldn't move an inch.

"In the yard, Joe was completely frozen," says Vivian.

"My friend lifted him out of the corner, and he rested his head against the window, just watching people inside... we really didn’t want to bring him back to his kennel."