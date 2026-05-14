Dog tries to teach baby sister to play fetch – what happens next is a laugh riot!
Pembrokeshire, UK - Golden retriever dog Toffee always keeps a close eye on her owner's baby, Phoebe! Toffee recently tried to introduce the little girl to ball games, as a viral clip shows.
In the adorable video, the sweet pooch gently places the tennis ball right down at baby Phoebe's feet.
And sure enough, the little girl clearly understood the assignment.
Phoebe dives for the tennis ball with gusto, picks it up – and actually throws it as far away from her as she can!
Toffee reacts enthusiastically, picks up the object, and brings it back to the baby.
It turns out that the first attempt was no fluke, after all... Phoebe throws it again. Woohoo!
It's no wonder that this sugar-sweet clip has gone viral across the board.
"Phoebe is learning to throw. Toffee has appointed herself fetch coach," wrote the proud mom in her video's caption.
"Nobody asked her to do this. She has done it anyway," the down owner added cheekily.
"The Supaw Nanny has added ball sports to her list of responsibilities and she will not be taking questions about it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@talesoftoffee1