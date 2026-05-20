Dog wanted: Australian conservation group is looking for a new koala rescuer!
Sydney, Australia – Calling rescue dogs for duty! An Australian animal welfare group is looking for a heroic dog to fill a full-time position as a koala rescuer.
The successful pooch will replace the world-famous Bear, who's credited with saving over 100 koalas from bushfires during his decade of service.
"Bear set the gold standard for koala detection dogs," said Josey Sharrad, the program head for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
"He's leaving very big boots to fill, but now it's time to find his successor to follow in his pawprints and keep protecting koalas."
The ideal candidate is a rescue pup with a lot of energy and an "obsessive" personality – attributes that might make it hard to find a home but make it perfect for saving koalas, IFAW said.
"By only recruiting a rescue dog, it's a win-win – giving a dog the chance of a new life while helping our iconic koalas," Innovation for Conservation director and handler Russell Miller said.
Rescue dog wanted for the job!
Canine candidates also need to have a love of play, confidence, and a gentle temperament towards fellow animals.
The dog also has to be medium-sized – "not too small that they struggle in the bush, not too big that the handlers can't carry them when needed," the IFAW job wrote in their ad.
Interviews will be held on eastern Australia's Sunshine Coast, but video applications are also welcome.
Bear's skills saved over 100 koalas during the Black Summer bushfires from late 2019 to early 2020 on Australia's eastern seaboard. The fires razed millions of hectares, destroyed thousands of homes, and blanketed cities in noxious smoke.
After winning multiple accolades, including an Animal of the Year award and Puppy Tales Photos Australian Dog of the Year award, Bear, the tail-wagging detective with a "joyful and goofy" personality, retired.
Cover photo: HANDOUT / INTERNATIONAL FUND FOR ANIMAL WELFARE (IFAW) / AFP