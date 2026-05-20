Dog wanted: Australian conservation group is looking for a new koala rescuer!

Sydney, Australia – Calling rescue dogs for duty! An Australian animal welfare group is looking for a heroic dog to fill a full-time position as a koala rescuer.

After saving over 100 koalas from bushfires, a dog named Bear is retiring, and conservationists are looking for a replacement. © HANDOUT / INTERNATIONAL FUND FOR ANIMAL WELFARE (IFAW) / AFPHANDOUT / INTERNATIONAL FUND FOR ANIMAL WELFARE (IFAW) / AFP

The successful pooch will replace the world-famous Bear, who's credited with saving over 100 koalas from bushfires during his decade of service.

"Bear set the gold standard for koala detection dogs," said Josey Sharrad, the program head for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

"He's leaving very big boots to fill, but now it's time to find his successor to follow in his pawprints and keep protecting koalas."

The ideal candidate is a rescue pup with a lot of energy and an "obsessive" personality – attributes that might make it hard to find a home but make it perfect for saving koalas, IFAW said.

"By only recruiting a rescue dog, it's a win-win – giving a dog the chance of a new life while helping our iconic koalas," Innovation for Conservation director and handler Russell Miller said.