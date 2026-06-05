Dog was missing for months – then he is found living with the unlikeliest new animal "pack"

Colorado Springs, Colorado – They had only had Ruger the dog for three days when he ran away at the end of May 2025. Yet Chad Woodruff and his wife Carrie from Colorado were extremely worried!

Ruger the dog wanted to do his own thing last year. © Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

As soon as their new dog Ruger disappeared, they frantically searched for him, posting countless updates on social media.

The dog hadn’t actually vanished completely, as he was spotted repeatedly around the area.

But in the winter things got strange – the former pet seemed to be living alongside coyotes.

The wild animals and the four‑legged creature were spotted several times on a golf course.

Apparently, Ruger not only lived with them temporarily but also lived inside one of their dens to survive the cold winter.

The main problem: whenever anyone tried to grab Ruger, he made a run for it. It was simply impossible to bring him back home.

His owner took the coyotes’ turn surprisingly calmly.

"I wasn't horrified at all – I was happy to know the pack accepted him enough that he was kept safe," Carrie Woodruff told The Dodo in an interview.

Ruger’s adventure lasted almost a year. Then, in mid‑May of 2026, he became a bit careless when wildlife officers from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region finally managed to catch him.