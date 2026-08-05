Dog with separation anxiety gets emotional support mannequin, and viewers are terrified

Miami – Many dog owners will be familiar with this problem: their pet is otherwise easygoing, but when it comes to being alone, they just can't deal. Then the owners of one such pup had a bizarre (but effective?) idea...

Dino the dog was given a fake human by his owners because he was always so scared when left home alone. © Screenshot/TikTok/@DINO & LUKA

Dino the dog – who lives in Miami together with his owners and canine brother Luka – initially comes across as a rather lively little dude!

In the many posts that owner Yaneth Ibrahim shares on social media, the dachshund can be seen dashing around exuberantly with Luka, a much larger Great Dane.

But the situation changes completely when Yaneth and her partner leave the apartment, and Dino is left without his humans.

Suddenly, the confident dachshund seems to disappear. His owners even diagnosed him with full‑blown "separation anxiety."

To help him, the pet parents turned to an unusual solution and ordered a life‑size human mannequin online.

"we bought this fake person to help my dogs separation anxiety," reads the onscreen text of the family's viral TikTok video, where the dog can be seen sitting on the lap of a clothed mannequin.

"my dachshund has many problems," jokes the caption.

But wait – did this strange scheme actually work?!