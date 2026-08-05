Dog with separation anxiety gets emotional support mannequin, and viewers are terrified
Miami – Many dog owners will be familiar with this problem: their pet is otherwise easygoing, but when it comes to being alone, they just can't deal. Then the owners of one such pup had a bizarre (but effective?) idea...
Dino the dog – who lives in Miami together with his owners and canine brother Luka – initially comes across as a rather lively little dude!
In the many posts that owner Yaneth Ibrahim shares on social media, the dachshund can be seen dashing around exuberantly with Luka, a much larger Great Dane.
But the situation changes completely when Yaneth and her partner leave the apartment, and Dino is left without his humans.
Suddenly, the confident dachshund seems to disappear. His owners even diagnosed him with full‑blown "separation anxiety."
To help him, the pet parents turned to an unusual solution and ordered a life‑size human mannequin online.
"we bought this fake person to help my dogs separation anxiety," reads the onscreen text of the family's viral TikTok video, where the dog can be seen sitting on the lap of a clothed mannequin.
"my dachshund has many problems," jokes the caption.
But wait – did this strange scheme actually work?!
Anxious dog gets a mannequin buddy
Before they left the apartment again, the dog owners draped the fake person over the couch in a lounging position.
When they later checked the surveillance footage, they made a surprising discovery: the video shows Dino befriending the doll!
"He laid on top of him the whole time,” they marveled. “We cant believe it.”
The sweet yet confused pooch even gave the "shy" mannequin some kisses on its face.
However, the video, which has been seen over 6 million times, has attracted more than just positive reactions.
Some viewers voiced their concerns in the comments section, with one user noting that the dog may be stressed because he thinks the fake person is ignoring him.
"Good idea until you get up in the middle of the night to pee & old mate is sitting there in the dark," laughed another.
Cover photo: Bildmontage/Screenshot/TikTok/DINO & LUKA