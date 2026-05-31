Doggy daycare staff left stunned when sweet pup shows up alone after Brooklyn escapade
New York, New York - When Pete showed up at his doggy daycare in Brooklyn in mid‑May without his owner, staff members were left confused.
The dog had run around a mile away after his leash snapped during a walk with his human.
Pete ultimately ran to the Pooch Play and Stay facility where he often goes for daycare.
Employees were surprised he had arrived alone. Once inside, he immediately started to play as if nothing had happened.
"We were mostly just confused and shocked because we didn't know he was missing," Grace Bodkin, admin manager and receptionist at Pooch Play and Stay, said in an interview with Newsweek.
According to Bodkin, Pete’s owner showed up shortly after his arrival.
Pete the dog's story goes viral on TikTok
Pete's mom told the doggy daycare team she had been searching desperately for Pete.
Luckily, caregivers were able to reunite her with her four-legged friend!
After his ordeal, Pete went for an X-ray to make sure he hadn't been injured during his Brooklyn adventure.
Fortunately, veterinarians found nothing wrong apart from a small scratch on his leg.
"He’s doing great now!" Bodkin said. "The next day he came to daycare, unfazed and happy!"
Pooch Play and Stay shared the story on TikTok, where it has already garnered more than 1.1 million views.
Cover photo: TikTok/Screenshot/poochplayandstay