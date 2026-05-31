Doggy daycare staff left stunned when sweet pup shows up alone after Brooklyn escapade

New York, New York - When Pete showed up at his doggy daycare in Brooklyn in mid‑May without his owner, staff members were left confused.

Pete caused a lot of confusion when he showed up at his doggy daycare alone after his leash snapped during a walk. © TikTok/Screenshot/poochplayandstay

The dog had run around a mile away after his leash snapped during a walk with his human.

Pete ultimately ran to the Pooch Play and Stay facility where he often goes for daycare.

Employees were surprised he had arrived alone. Once inside, he immediately started to play as if nothing had happened.

"We were mostly just confused and shocked because we didn't know he was missing," Grace Bodkin, admin manager and receptionist at Pooch Play and Stay, said in an interview with Newsweek.

According to Bodkin, Pete’s owner showed up shortly after his arrival.