Dog's brothers rush to comfort him after scary medical procedures: "Taking such good care of him"
Carmel, Indiana – Golden Retriever dog Oakley has three loyal brother dogs. The four pups have forged a tight‑knit bond, which was evidenced by their behavior when Oakley returned home after surgery.
"The best brothers," his owner Melanie Joy shared on Thursday alongside an Instagram video.
"Oakley had some dental work and three small masses (hopefully benign) removed from his skin yesterday," she added.
In the clip, the poor furry friend hangs his tongue out after the surgery.
Oakley looks exhausted and sad.
When he meets his three Golden brothers Gus, Archie, and Winston, they’re overjoyed to see him – but soon they appear understandably concerned at his altered mood.
The three dogs whirl around Oakley, doting, fussing, and showering him with love. Each one licks and nuzzles the patient’s mouth with care.
"The procedure went well and he’s feeling much better today," Melanie Joy wrote. "His bros are taking such good care of him and giving him lots of TLC!"
The Instagram audience seems to feel the same way, and the video has gone viral.
Even therapy dogs need therapy dogs
Being on the receiving end of this is probably new territory for Oakley, who works as a therapy dog along with his brothers.
Their job is to make others feel better, with a focus on giving people in stressful situations a sense of stability and calm
Sometimes even therapy dogs need their own therapy dogs, it seems!
Given the circumstances, the supportive response from Oakley’s loving brothers after his surgery is all the more understandable.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the3retrievers