Dog's brothers rush to comfort him after scary medical procedures: "Taking such good care of him"

Carmel, Indiana – Golden Retriever dog Oakley has three loyal brother dogs. The four pups have forged a tight‑knit bond, which was evidenced by their behavior when Oakley returned home after surgery.

Oakley the dog recently had to undergo oral surgery at the dentist. Afterwards, his tongue was sticking out. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the3retrievers

"The best brothers," his owner Melanie Joy shared on Thursday alongside an Instagram video.

"Oakley had some dental work and three small masses (hopefully benign) removed from his skin yesterday," she added.

In the clip, the poor furry friend hangs his tongue out after the surgery.

Oakley looks exhausted and sad.

When he meets his three Golden brothers Gus, Archie, and Winston, they’re overjoyed to see him – but soon they appear understandably concerned at his altered mood.

The three dogs whirl around Oakley, doting, fussing, and showering him with love. Each one licks and nuzzles the patient’s mouth with care.

"The procedure went well and he’s feeling much better today," Melanie Joy wrote. "His bros are taking such good care of him and giving him lots of TLC!"

The Instagram audience seems to feel the same way, and the video has gone viral.