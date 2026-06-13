Dogs lead Ohio man to sweetest discovery in abandoned shed

Ohio - When Brett Dugas' German shepherd dogs Mya and Livia kept sniffing around an old shed in the yard, little did he know what he would find inside!

Brett Dugas went to the investigate inside the shed after Mya and Livia wouldn't stop sniffing around the area. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@laughwithbrett

The Ohioan initially assumed a groundhog was inside, but when Mya suddenly started digging a hole, he realized something else must be afoot.

"I just happened to look through the dirty, dilapidated window and barely peek, and I just see this little gray kitten sitting there with his eyes closed, just meowing," he told The Dodo.

Upon closer inspection, Dugas saw there was not just one but two kittens in the shed.

He noticed that the cats’ eyes looked terrible and were likely infected.

Dugas reached out to the animal‑rights group Lucky Paws Rescue, and a staff member came by to check on the little ones.