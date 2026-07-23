Dogs lie down in the middle of a busy road – when rescuers learn more, their hearts ache

California – Suzette Hall and her colleague Rosario were presented with a bizarre sight recently when they tried to rescue a shepherd dog and her smaller terrier companion from their chosen resting spot – right in the middle of a busy road! Things were about to get even more complicated, as the mismatched dogs had another surprise in store.

These two dogs had nerves of steel, sitting calmly in the middle of the street while cars drove past them. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"When Rosario and I arrived, there they were, sitting right in the middle of the street. He couldn’t have weighed more than five pounds," Hall wrote on Facebook.

"Thankfully, we were able to guide them into a kind man’s yard, where they would at least be safe from traffic."

The animal rights activists noted that the much-larger female dog never left her tiny companion behind for a second.

"She stood guard over her best friend… her brother. And when I say she stood guard, I mean she never left his side," Hall observed.

"It turns out these two had traveled miles together. Through everything, she stayed right beside him, making sure he was okay."

Nevertheless, after a while, the women succeeded in coaxing the smaller dog into one of their cages.

Of course, the shepherd remained loyal, sticking close to her friend's cage.

Hall and Rosario, however, had other plans for her. In the end, they succeeded in capturing the pup the old‑fashioned way: food.