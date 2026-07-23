Dogs lie down right in the middle of a busy road – when rescuers learn more, their hearts break
California – Suzette Hall and her colleague Rosario were presented with a bizarre sight recently when they tried to rescue a shepherd dog and her smaller terrier companion from their chosen resting spot – right in the middle of a busy road! Things were about to get even more complicated, as the mismatched dogs had another surprise in store.
"When Rosario and I arrived, there they were, sitting right in the middle of the street. He couldn’t have weighed more than five pounds," Hall wrote on Facebook.
"Thankfully, we were able to guide them into a kind man’s yard, where they would at least be safe from traffic."
The animal rights activists noted that the much-larger female dog never left her tiny companion’s side.
She guarded and protected the male as best she could.
"She stood guard over her best friend… her brother. And when I say she stood guard, I mean she never left his side," Hall observed.
"It turns out these two had traveled miles together. Through everything, she stayed right beside him, making sure he was okay."
Nevertheless, after a while, the women succeeded in coaxing the smaller dog into one of their cages.
Of course, the shepherd pup remained loyal, sticking close to her friend's cage.
Hall and Rosario, however, had other plans for her. In the end, they succeeded in capturing the pup the old‑fashioned way.
Are these dogs really strays?
"Finally, hunger got the best of her, and she walked into the trap," Hall wrote in her post, which also featured many photos of the four‑legged friends being rescued.
After the animals were safely contained, Hall went straight to the vet, where something happened that she had never expected.
As soon as she arrived, the owners of the two furry companions suddenly showed up.
For Hall, who is used to rescuing strays and abandoned dogs, it was a real surprise.
She also learned that the animal runaways had been several miles away from their home.
"I can’t even describe the feeling of reuniting them with their family. Watching their owners’ faces light up with relief and seeing these two babies safe, together, and finally back where they belonged was one of the greatest moments," Hall said.
"Not every rescue ends with a forever home through us. Sometimes, the greatest rescue of all is bringing a family back together."
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Facebook/Screenshots/Suzette Hall