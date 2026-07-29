Dog's microchip scan leaves animal rescuers stunned: "No dry eyes from our staff"

Danville, Indiana – Chong the dog was found as a stray recently, and his microchip led to a thrilling emotional roller coaster for rescuers.

Chong the dog (in the foreground) was found recently in Danville, Indiana. © Screenshot/Facebook/Hendricks County Animal Shelter

Without the microchip info, it's unlikely that anyone would have learned how amazing Chong’s story really is.

The four‑legged friend had been missing for five years before he turned up at Hendricks County Animal Shelter.

Thanks to his chip, the shelter discovered that the pup's long-lost family lived about 745 miles away in Nebraska!

How Chong managed to disappear for five years and then reappear so far from home will probably remain a mystery forever.

The lost dog's owner had an unforgettable reaction to the news that her pup had been found – the animal lover jumped right into the car with Chong’s canine brother to drive over and pick him up herself!

"We are astonished and impressed that the owner came all the way from Nebraska to reunite with her lost pup of 5 years," the team wrote on Facebook.

The shelter also reported how Chong reacted to the woman and the dog he hadn’t seen in so long.