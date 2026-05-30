Dog's special surprise for his pregnant human goes viral: "It was heartwarming!"

Arlington Heights, Illinois - While Haley was in the hospital waiting to give birth, she dreamed of seeing her beloved golden retriever Lincoln out the window. Then something unexpected happened that has the internet in tears!

Lincoln the golden retriever showed up for his human Haley when she went into labor. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/actionheightslifestyle

Haley was in the hospital with her husband Rick, where she wasn’t allowed to bring her dog.

The expecting mother missed her furry friend who had accompanied her throughout her pregnancy.

"I was texting Rick’s parents about how my epidural went well," Haley told The Dodo in an interview this week.

"I had texted them a photo of the empty field [in front of the hospital] and said that I was envisioning Lincoln running around all happy in the field, and that was keeping me calm," she added.

Little did Haley know that her father‑in‑law had a surprise in store. A short while later, he texted her, asking, "Are you still envisioning Lincoln outside? If not, you should take a look."