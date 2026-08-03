Watch this dramatically sweet pup give its owner the ultimate guilt trip!

Boston, Massachusetts – When this dog owner returned from her weeklong vacation, she had quite an unexpected reunion with her precious golden retriever, Summer. She was expecting her doggo to cry as soon as she arrived, but what happened will melt your heart.

This dog knows how to turn on the guilt trip after its human returned from a weeklong vacation! © TikTok/Screenshot/madisonmorini

In a TikTok video that has people in fits, social media user Madison Morini warns her followers that her dog, whom she hasn't seen in a week, is a "big crybaby."

"We're gonna see if she cries when I see her," she says. "She usually sobs when we see one another, and it's so, so cute."

The next clip shows the dog, with a pink plush toy in its mouth, sauntering up to the woman, who greets the pup with a warm "hello!"

Summer's face immediately gets squinty as she starts to cry, toy in mouth, while walking in circles. The dog then nuzzles its head into its owner's arms, whimpering adorably.