Drug sniffer dogs called in to patrol Cannes Film Festival's wild party scene

Cannes, France - The mayor of Cannes has ordered a drugs crackdown as Hollywood stars and film industry executives flock to party and do deals in the French Riviera resort.

Sniffer dogs who can detect cocaine and cannabis are being posted along the seafront Croisette, where the big red carpet premieres are held every evening (stock image). © HO / PERU'S INTERIOR MINISTRY / AFP

David Lisnard called for a "targeted operation to combat narcotics" with dozens of parties going on every night in glitzy hotels, luxury villas, and on yachts moored in the bay.

Sniffer dogs who can detect cocaine and cannabis are being posted along the seafront Croisette, where the big red carpet premieres are held every evening.

"When 200,000 people come, it's obvious there's trafficking, and we have to fight it," said right-winger Lisnard, who is making a run to be French president next year.

He told AFP that the crackdown "applies to the entire population... and it also applies to festival-goers."

But while the police can conduct spot checks in public spaces, they are not allowed to raid parties or private spaces without a warrant.

"I hope they don't come in and test anyone in here," one veteran producer told AFP in the Cannes Market, where thousands of movers and shakers are buying and selling films.

One of his colleagues doubted that the anti-drugs drive would do much to stop the prodigious consumption of cocaine at the festival.

"Cocktails and cocaine are almost as old as the festival itself," he added, saying, "People might be a bit more careful, but they are not going to stop having a good time."

Indeed, some complain the police are not going after jet-setting cocaine users and are instead picking on local youths and minority groups.

A young man told AFP near the town's train station that he had been stopped five times in a single day.

"I had nothing to hide, so they let me go," he said.