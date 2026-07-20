Eager dogs meet newborn baby brother, and their adorable reaction is priceless

Arlington, Virginia – Two Golden Retriever dogs couldn't contain their excitement when meeting the new baby. The dogs tried to bring the infant a ball in a now viral video that will tug on your heartstrings.

These sweet dogs are all about the new baby. In fact, they want him to play ball with them. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

When Katie and Kevin Bubolz from Arlington, Virginia, became parents for the second time, they were thrilled to introduce their Goldens to the new baby.

You would think that dogs used to kids would be able to act accordingly, but Golden Retriever Emma's wild enthusiasm shocked and thrilled her parents as the now-viral TikTok clip shows.

In the video, Kevin comes through the door with baby Cameron in the carrier – and the pups are more than ready to meet the babe.

Both dogs bounce around the proud dad, trying to sniff the little human.

Then suddenly, Emma has a tennis ball and puts it into the carrier with the newborn.

Kevin is briefly puzzled, then bursts out laughing.

"He doesn’t know how to throw a ball, honey," he says to Emma, who is already hopping around again.

He then thanks the older dog, Ellie, for being such a great help to his wife, Kate.

After that, Kevin grabs the tennis ball once more and turns to Emma with a sweet reassurance.