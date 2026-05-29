Elderly dog returned to the shelter after 12 years – but why?

Houston, Texas – After twelve years, Lola the dog was returned to the shelter in Texas where she had once lived long ago as a puppy. How had this happened, and why?

After twelve years, Lola the dog was returned to the shelter in Texas where she had once lived as a puppy. © Screenshot/Instagram/@caitiesfosterfamrescue

At the end of May, Lola was introduced in a video by Caitie’s Foster Fam Rescue on Instagram.

According to the post, she was brought in by someone claiming they had gotten her from previous owners.

The most recent owner said they were surrendering Lola due to "medical reasons."

Sure enough, the pup was found to be heartworm positive, and she had a mass on one paw.

It quickly became clear that her story resonated with many people, as the post went viral.

In the meantime, Caitie’s Foster Fam Rescue was able to place the senior dog with a foster family in Houston.

There, Lola can finally recover from the shock of suddenly being abandoned again after twelve years.