Elderly dog returned to the shelter after 12 years – but why?
Houston, Texas – After twelve years, Lola the dog was returned to the shelter in Texas where she had once lived long ago as a puppy. How had this happened, and why?
At the end of May, Lola was introduced in a video by Caitie’s Foster Fam Rescue on Instagram.
According to the post, she was brought in by someone claiming they had gotten her from previous owners.
The most recent owner said they were surrendering Lola due to "medical reasons."
Sure enough, the pup was found to be heartworm positive, and she had a mass on one paw.
It quickly became clear that her story resonated with many people, as the post went viral.
In the meantime, Caitie’s Foster Fam Rescue was able to place the senior dog with a foster family in Houston.
There, Lola can finally recover from the shock of suddenly being abandoned again after twelve years.
What is Lola the dog's personality like?
"We learned she loves the company of friends. Hates a kennel but doesn’t mind a playpen," her caretakers wrote in a follow-up post, adding that the mostly deaf dog still loves to let out a wailing "Basset Hound howl."
Overall, the team says that she’s simply an incredibly sweet and laid‑back girl – but she needs to be nursed back to full health before the search for her forever home can begin.
At the moment, there’s no rush to find this sweet dog a permanent placement, as they want to find the perfect family for her.
"We want to make sure that wherever she goes next will be the home she spends all of her remaining golden years," the team concluded.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@caitiesfosterfamrescue