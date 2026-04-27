Dog owners wanted to put down their pup for this shocking reason – and he was left traumatized
Indianapolis, Indiana - This poor dog has been living through a nightmare! Recently, a family from Indianapolis took their 11-year-old Chihuahua to the vet to be put down. But, as it turned out, there were no health reasons for this.
The family explained to the vet that their faithful pup, whose name is Peep, could not get along with their new dog. For this reason, they tried to have him euthanized.
"He didn’t want to leave his crate, shaking constantly, and had horrible diarrhea," his current foster mother Brandie Schroeder told Newsweek.
Peep was also refusing food and water, clearly terrified.
In view of the dramatic situation, the question quickly arose as to whether the old Chihuahua might be physically ill after all.
For this reason, Schroeder took him to the veterinary clinic on their very first day together – what did they find out?
Peep the dog makes his way back to health in foster home
As it turned out, Peep's symptoms were solely caused by the severe stress of his abandonment.
Fortunately, everything calmed down for him soon enough.
Over the following days, the little four-legged friend slowly thawed out.
"He loves to wander around and burrow himself into his bed like a taco," said Schroeder.
"We think he may be losing sight and hearing, but it doesn’t stop him at all," she added.
Overall, she is confident that Peep will soon find a new, permanent home.
He has been listed at the animal shelter "Chihuahua Rescue Indiana Inc." for a while now, and can also be seen on their Facebook page.
As the first inquiries have already been received, the brave senior pup may even have a happy ending soon.
Many users were understandably furious. "I am too angry to write what I want to," wrote one commenter, as another said, "More people need to realize that a dog is a lifetime commitment, NO MATTER WHAT."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@ohmyope