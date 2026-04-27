Dog owners wanted to put down their pup for this shocking reason – and he was left traumatized

Indianapolis, Indiana - This poor dog has been living through a nightmare! Recently, a family from Indianapolis took their 11-year-old Chihuahua to the vet to be put down. But, as it turned out, there were no health reasons for this.

Peep the dog was a loyal companion to his family for years, but it ended bitterly for him. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ohmyope

The family explained to the vet that their faithful pup, whose name is Peep, could not get along with their new dog. For this reason, they tried to have him euthanized.

"He didn’t want to leave his crate, shaking constantly, and had horrible diarrhea," his current foster mother Brandie Schroeder told Newsweek.

Peep was also refusing food and water, clearly terrified.

In view of the dramatic situation, the question quickly arose as to whether the old Chihuahua might be physically ill after all.

For this reason, Schroeder took him to the veterinary clinic on their very first day together – what did they find out?