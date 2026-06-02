German Shepherd's odd behavior leads to a shocking discovery

Tiverton, Rhode Island – A Rhode Island flower farmer was shocked when she found out why her German Shepherd was so set on guarding the compost pile: he was protecting a litter of abandoned kittens !

This German Shepherd found a whole litter of kittens to protect. © Screenshots/Instagram/@homegrown_blooms_

"Last year, while I was planting dahlias, I noticed our German Shepherd was lying by the compost pile, which was weird for him," she wrote in her Instagram reel.

The flower farmer, Cady, quickly realized the reason for her dog's odd behavior.

The pup named Cooper had discovered a litter of kittens, and their mama cat was nowhere to be found.

Cady decided to bring the babies into the safety of her duck house in the yard.

She didn't just give these animals a safe space: she took on the role of mama cat and fed the fur babies with a bottle – with Cooper's help.

The Shepherd's commitment to the kittens impressed the farmer. "He was always standing guard at their house," she said.