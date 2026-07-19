Golden Retriever and Corgi go viral with their hilariously different reactions to new puppy
Irvine, California - Opposites attract? If any dogs can debunk that old saying, it's definitely this trio! When Golden Retriever Maui and Corgi Ruby met a Golden Retriever puppy named Hugo, it quickly became clear: birds of a feather flock together!
In the adorable clip of their first meeting, the puppy is placed in a black box in the living room with the older dogs. Then, the furballs are left to their own devices.
While Maui immediately goes over to the little one and sniffs him, Ruby prefers to keep a bit of distance. That seems to be mutual.
Puppy Hugo apparently knows instinctively that he resembles the much-larger Maui.
Accordingly, he clings right away to his new "big brother." Shortly after, the two are seen cuddling.
As the subtitles confirm, Ruby's story is a completely different one. Her subsequent appearances in the clip provide plenty of laughs!
Corgi has the sassiest reaction to her new Golden Retriever brother!
The Corgi turns out to be a pretty toxic roommate! Sometimes, she snaps her teeth at Hugo when he gets too close, and other times, she defends her toy – growling menacingly while she does.
But there's no way to say the female dog poses a serious danger to little Hugo.
As soon as the puppy moves just a few inches away, she stops being "bad" and looks like an innocent lamb again!
TikTok couldn't get enough of this canine trio.
Within a week, the video was viewed more than 500,000 times, with plenty of laughing emojis left in the comment section.
A small caveat: The clip is a flashback. Several months have passed since then, but not much has changed. The Golden Retrievers are still best buddies, and Ruby remains perpetually irritated.
Hey – two big ones against one little one is a bit unfair, after all!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui.thegoldenpup