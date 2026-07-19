Golden Retriever and Corgi go viral with their hilariously different reactions to new puppy

Irvine, California - Opposites attract? If any dogs can debunk that old saying, it's definitely this trio! When Golden Retriever Maui and Corgi Ruby met a Golden Retriever puppy named Hugo, it quickly became clear: birds of a feather flock together!

Puppy Hugo arrived in a box and was warmly greeted by his fellow Golden Retriever, Maui, but little Ruby had other opinions! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui.thegoldenpup

In the adorable clip of their first meeting, the puppy is placed in a black box in the living room with the older dogs. Then, the furballs are left to their own devices.

While Maui immediately goes over to the little one and sniffs him, Ruby prefers to keep a bit of distance. That seems to be mutual.

Puppy Hugo apparently knows instinctively that he resembles the much-larger Maui.

Accordingly, he clings right away to his new "big brother." Shortly after, the two are seen cuddling.

As the subtitles confirm, Ruby's story is a completely different one. Her subsequent appearances in the clip provide plenty of laughs!