Golden retriever dishes out sassy silent treatment during an icy reunion

What a tough dog ! A golden retriever named Kevin had no problem giving his owner the cold shoulder in a viral video that has been garnering giggles for days across social media.

Kevin's owner received the cold shoulder from her dog after returning from a trip. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kevin_the_golden

In the clip that's been viewed more than 50,000 times, it quickly becomes clear that Kevin is turning on the sass, even denying treats, after his owner returned from a trip.

While Kevin's pet parent appears delighted to have her beloved dog back after vacation, the pup appears to be holding a bit of a grudge.

The golden didn't give its owner a single glance, even turning his back on her after she offered up an apology treat.

The way Kevin "punishes" his owner in the video is racking up laughs, as the comments section is filled with laughing‑crying emojis and other sentimental yet silly remarks.

But could Kevin really be trying to snub his owner, or is there another explanation for his quirky behavior?