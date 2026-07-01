Golden retriever dishes out sassy silent treatment during an icy reunion
What a tough dog! A golden retriever named Kevin had no problem giving his owner the cold shoulder in a viral video that has been garnering giggles for days across social media.
In the clip that's been viewed more than 50,000 times, it quickly becomes clear that Kevin is turning on the sass, even denying treats, after his owner returned from a trip.
While Kevin's pet parent appears delighted to have her beloved dog back after vacation, the pup appears to be holding a bit of a grudge.
The golden didn't give its owner a single glance, even turning his back on her after she offered up an apology treat.
The way Kevin "punishes" his owner in the video is racking up laughs, as the comments section is filled with laughing‑crying emojis and other sentimental yet silly remarks.
But could Kevin really be trying to snub his owner, or is there another explanation for his quirky behavior?
Adorable pup puts on a pout-heavy show after owner's vacay
Though Kevin might seem like he's being overly sassy, in this situation, the dog's response is more than likely stress-induced.
According to dog trainer Sarah Rutten, dogs don’t seek revenge or punish us, as she explained to Rover.
However, they can certainly become upset or frightened by their humans.
In Kevin's case, the cause was likely that he hadn't seen his owner in a while.
Fortunately, his stressed-out phase doesn’t last long. Once Kevin warmed up to his owner again, he was back to his goofy and loving self.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kevin_the_golden