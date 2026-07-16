Golden Retriever gets stuck in a tree – and firefighters have the best reaction!
Montgomery County, Pennsylvania – Even the seasoned firefighters of Montgomery County probably didn't expect such an extraordinary emergency call: Instead of rescuing a frightened cat from a treetop, the rescue crews found a bulky Golden Retriever!
As the Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company announced in a Facebook post, the bizarre incident happened earlier this week. Apparently, the four‑legged Bentley was hopping from branch to branch. The problem: he couldn't get down on his own!
"Dog Stuck In A Tree?……… Hold On A Minute! Yes the fire service has been dealing with cats stuck in trees for many years now, but in Gladwyne we like to be unique," the rescuers joked.
How the dog ended up in this predicament remains a mystery to the fire company.
"The tree was amongst a large amount of heavy brush," they explained. Since neither the dog nor his owner could free him, the rescue crews arrived shortly afterward.
Using a ladder and plenty of helping hands, the rescuers maneuvered the dog out of the tree.
"Thankfully, we were able to successfully “rescue” Bentley and get him back on the ground where he belongs," the post continued.
Neither the dog nor the rescuers were injured in the incident, and numerous users made jokes about the rescue while also praising the fire department's dedication.
"Bentley was probably chasing a squirrel!!! Way to go Gladwyne Fire Company!" one Facebook user wrote, while another joked, "Bentley was practicing to be a superhero. Good Boy Bentley."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company