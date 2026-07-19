Golden Retriever goes suspiciously quiet while playing in the pool – and her owner can't believe what she sees!

South Korea - All day long, Golden Retriever Noeul had been having fun in the water – and then everything fell silent. Younga Song, who lives in South Korea with her dog , looked out the window in confusion. When she finally spotted her furry friend in the pool, she could hardly believe her eyes!

This Golden Retriever has figured out how to truly relax the pool! © Screenshot/Instagram/@golden.noeul

The vacationer quickly grabbed her phone to get to the bottom of the situation.

To her amazement, only the dog's head was visible above the water, with no sign of any swimming movements.

So, the woman approached Noeul, who stared back at her with equal skepticism!

Then, the owner realized what was happening.

In the video, which has been a major viral hit since early July, the dog is seen standing on her hind legs in the pool – Noeul can stay upright because she's leaning against the pool wall.

The question of why she does this remains. Perhaps she's simply figured out that she doesn't have to tread water like this and can just relax.

In any case, the video's view count is quite impressive!