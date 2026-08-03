Golden retriever has hilarious tactic to avoid his human's orders

Ohio - A golden retriever named Jeffrey is one funny dog , and has the most hilarious way of avoiding his human's commands, a now-viral video shows.

This golden retriever doesn't want to do his human's bidding. His solution: pretending to nap. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/justjeffreyjeff

The quirky video with the dog named Jeffrey has been racking up the views for over a week, and it's clear why.

In the sweet clip, Jeffrey is sitting in the driver's seat of his owner's car, and when his human asks him to move, he doesn't budge.

The golden retriever stays seated, looking ultra comfy. When his owner starts petting him, Jeffrey, also called Jeff, quickly closes his eyes. He then leans back a little, as if he's falling asleep.

"If I play asleep, he won't make me move," says the caption in the clip.

"He likes to pretend he's sleeping," Jeffrey's human says while patting the dog. As he says this, Jeff's mouth twitches into what looks like a grin.

The dog's cute tactic has won over social media and has already garnered more than 500,000 views on both TikTok and Instagram.