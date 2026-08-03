Golden retriever has hilarious tactic to avoid his human's orders
Ohio - A golden retriever named Jeffrey is one funny dog, and has the most hilarious way of avoiding his human's commands, a now-viral video shows.
The quirky video with the dog named Jeffrey has been racking up the views for over a week, and it's clear why.
In the sweet clip, Jeffrey is sitting in the driver's seat of his owner's car, and when his human asks him to move, he doesn't budge.
The golden retriever stays seated, looking ultra comfy. When his owner starts petting him, Jeffrey, also called Jeff, quickly closes his eyes. He then leans back a little, as if he's falling asleep.
"If I play asleep, he won't make me move," says the caption in the clip.
"He likes to pretend he's sleeping," Jeffrey's human says while patting the dog. As he says this, Jeff's mouth twitches into what looks like a grin.
The dog's cute tactic has won over social media and has already garnered more than 500,000 views on both TikTok and Instagram.
Is Jeffrey the dog trying to manipulate his human?
Social media users love the clip of Jeffrey and have flooded the video with comments.
A few TikTok commenters asked if the dog could have narcolepsy.
According to a study from the University of Zurich, dogs are smarter than many assume. The research suggests dogs can accurately distinguish whether people act selfishly or helpfully and adjust their own behavior accordingly.
Additionally, dogs may even be capable of "lying" with their body language. In other words, what a person says verbally is mirrored by the canine through its posture and gestures.
Jeff’s owner’s interpretation seems spot‑on: the golden retriever is apparently trying to achieve his goal by pretending to sleep.
Regardless of Jeffrey's motivation, his "play-sleep" performance is adorable.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/justjeffreyjeff