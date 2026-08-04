Golden Retriever has the best reaction to meeting new puppy: "The sweetest memory"

Argentina - An adorable new TikTok video shows a Golden Retriever named Apolo meeting his family's new puppy, Ares. The dog clearly couldn't be any happier!

Golden Retriever Apollo bonded with the new puppy right off the bat. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juapontelli

Seconds into the now-viral clip, any questions about how the two‑year‑old male dog feels about the latest addition to the family are answered.

At first, Apollo sniffs curiously at the tiny blonde puppy. Once he realizes what's happening, the dog can't contain himself. His tail is wagging so hard it's shaking his whole body. His excitement is obvious!

After doing a lap of joy, he quickly returns to the new pup, as if he can't believe his luck. The dog's excitement has him bounding all over the place.

Apolo and Ares' owner, as seen in the clip, is clearly thrilled with how her dogs connected.

A quick scroll through Juana's TikTok account reveals that this moment is actually a throwback.

Per the comments, the video is from a year ago. In the caption, Juana dubs the clip her "sweetest memory."

In another video, the two dogs are seen romping around the yard – and Ares is all grown up!