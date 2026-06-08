Golden retriever has the sweetest reaction to meeting other animals for the first time

Bali, Indonesia - When golden retriever Lana discovered on a recent walk that there are other animals besides dogs , she freaked out in the cutest way!

This golden retrievers reaction to seeing a cow is priceless. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lanathegoldenretriever_

Fiona de Lafuente posted a video of her golden retriever's incredulous reaction to seeing other animals on Instagram. The video has thousands giggling.

In Bali, Indonesia, Lana spots a cow at the side of the path on her walk. At first, the shocked dog looks like she's trying to figure out what exactly she's seeing.

After taking a few uncertain steps backwards, the pooch appears to realize that the thing in front of her is another animal.

The golden's caution turns into pure joy, which Lana expresses with an energetic tail wag.

"POV: my puppy just discovered there are animals that aren’t dogs," her owner wrote in the video's subtitle.

"In the clip, you can see her completely fascinated and a bit confused – she had never seen a cow before in her life, Fiona told Newsweek.

A brown cow wasn't Lana's only encounter with an animal that day. She also spotted a chicken, and again her emotions went from shock to joy. The bird, however, wasn't as enthused about meeting the golden.

"The chicken running for her life," Fiona laughed in the clip's caption.