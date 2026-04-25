Golden retriever loves the UPS man – but then comes heartbreak: "We didn't know this was goodbye"

Yorba Linda, California - "We didn't know this was goodbye," says a touching TikTok video that went viral earlier this week, showing the special friendship between UPS driver Ed and golden retriever Abbey. What no one knew at the time, except Ed, was that it was his last day before retirement.

Golden retriever Abbey waited for UPS man Ed every day to give him a proper welcome. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abbeysgoldenlife

In the video, the dog waits patiently on her property. When the UPS van finally pulls up, she knows there's no stopping her: she runs to Ed with a soft toy in her mouth.

Thanks to the open passenger door, she can climb right up to her favorite human, who happily greets and pets her.

In the end, however, Abbey's heart breaks along with so many others as she is left alone, sitting sadly by the window.

Ed will never come back.

Of course, this ending also affects the audience on TikTok. Nearly two million clicks have been collected so far, plus more than 220,000 likes.

Fortunately, there's a very special person among the viewers who has steered the story in a new direction!