Golden retriever on a walk refuses to take another step for this hilarious reason

Hermosa Beach, California - During a walk, Zebby the golden retriever from Hermosa Beach stopped in front of his owner's house and refused to take another step. What on earth got into the dog ?

Zebby refuses to keep moving and instead looks toward his house. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/zebbythegolden

An Instagram video shows Zebby's owner's boyfriend Anson repeatedly tugging on the dog's leash, urging him to move forward.

But there’s nothing Anson can do – Zebby resists with all his might, refusing to walk.

After a while, Zebby turns toward the house. Suddenly his owner, Sophie Fogelson, comes out.

In an instant, the golden retriever seems to have a complete change of heart.

He happily takes off, staying close to Sophie's side.

"I told you she was coming!!" Anson says.

Apparently, Zebby has a pattern of refusing to walk without Sophie. As the video opens, the caption reads: "My bf trying to walk him without me..."