Golden retriever on a walk refuses to take another step for this hilarious reason
Hermosa Beach, California - During a walk, Zebby the golden retriever from Hermosa Beach stopped in front of his owner's house and refused to take another step. What on earth got into the dog?
An Instagram video shows Zebby's owner's boyfriend Anson repeatedly tugging on the dog's leash, urging him to move forward.
But there’s nothing Anson can do – Zebby resists with all his might, refusing to walk.
After a while, Zebby turns toward the house. Suddenly his owner, Sophie Fogelson, comes out.
In an instant, the golden retriever seems to have a complete change of heart.
He happily takes off, staying close to Sophie's side.
"I told you she was coming!!" Anson says.
Apparently, Zebby has a pattern of refusing to walk without Sophie. As the video opens, the caption reads: "My bf trying to walk him without me..."
Zebby the golden retriever wins hearts on Instagram
The clip has been online for less than three days, but it has already racked up over 900,000 views and around 65,000 likes on Instagram.
In the comments section, viewers are sharing their thoughts on the viral video.
Some found the golden retriever adorable and flooded the threat with heart emojis.
Others found the clip hilarious and shared laughing‑crying emojis.
"The proof you were all asking for!! He said the pack must stick together!!!" Sophie joked of her sweet companion.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/zebbythegolden