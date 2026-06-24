Golden retriever owner shares the hilarious ways he keeps them cool in the summer
Arlington, Virginia – "Only people with dogs will understand," Kevin Bubolz of Virginia wrote in his viral TikTok. The owner of two golden retrievers demonstrates this point in a hilarious video that shows how he manages to keep the pups cool amid the heat of summer.
In the video, Bubolz goes through the stages of "summer with a dog."
First, he shows how he makes sure the goldens, Ellie and Emma, are able to stay safe on their walks. He quickly slips out of his flip-flops to test the heat of the pavement with his bare feet.
Once he determines it's okay for the pups to walk on, he puts a leash on Ellie and encourages her to keep a quick pace.
Bubolz also makes sure the dogs don't stay in the sun on one side for too long while lying out, so he regularly turns them around.
A beach visit with a game of fetch in the sea is, of course, a must.
When he shows how he gets the animals another cool refreshment, things get really funny.
Bubolz goes viral with his dog days of summer video!
Wearing a winter jacket and a hat, the dog owner hops into the car and cranks the air‑conditioning to its lowest setting – much to Ellie's delight, who now feels perfectly cozy.
Later, Bubolz offers the ladies some watermelon, telling them to take small bites.
But Ellie and Emma each grab only one bite, and their pieces are already gone. Bubolz looks clueless!
He also has to sprinkle a few bits of kibble into their water to coax his furry friends to drink.
And then comes the best part of the day: Emma and Ellie blissfully dive into perfectly chilly ice cream, and the owner can only grin.
That's how many TikTok users feel, too – this funny video has already racked up more than three views in just a few days.
With roughly 430,000 likes, it's clear once again: This clip brightened many people's day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife