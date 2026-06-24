Golden retriever owner shares the hilarious ways he keeps them cool in the summer

Arlington, Virginia – "Only people with dogs will understand," Kevin Bubolz of Virginia wrote in his viral TikTok. The owner of two golden retrievers demonstrates this point in a hilarious video that shows how he manages to keep the pups cool amid the heat of summer.

Kevin Bubolz puts up with a lot in the viral video in order to keep Ellie and Emma cool. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

In the video, Bubolz goes through the stages of "summer with a dog."

First, he shows how he makes sure the goldens, Ellie and Emma, are able to stay safe on their walks. He quickly slips out of his flip-flops to test the heat of the pavement with his bare feet.

Once he determines it's okay for the pups to walk on, he puts a leash on Ellie and encourages her to keep a quick pace.

Bubolz also makes sure the dogs don't stay in the sun on one side for too long while lying out, so he regularly turns them around.

A beach visit with a game of fetch in the sea is, of course, a must.

When he shows how he gets the animals another cool refreshment, things get really funny.