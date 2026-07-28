Golden Retriever's reaction to a dead octopus on the beach has TikTok in tears

Vancouver, Canada - Dogs love to dig and burrow on the beach, so it wasn't a surprise to the owner of a Golden Retriever named Pacha. Still, she was puzzled when her four‑legged friend suddenly unearthed a dead sea creature!

After Golden Retriever Pacha buried a dead octopus on the beach, her owner realized why the sea creature was so special to her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldengirlpacha

The woman from Vancouver, Canada, said she walks on the beach every day with Pacha. So far, the furry friend hasn't buried anything.

"I've been trying to figure out why Pacha grew so attached to this octopus we found," the dog owner wrote in a TikTok video.

The clip shows the Golden Retriever completely drenched on the beach, carefully burying the dead octopus in the sand.

It was her partner who first put her on the right track: "Then my husband reminded me that this was her very first toy – a little yellow octopus was completely in love with," she continued in her post.

That toy was lost during a move, so they soon bought Pacha a replacement octopus.