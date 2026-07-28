Golden Retriever's reaction to a dead octopus on the beach has TikTok in tears
Vancouver, Canada - Dogs love to dig and burrow on the beach, so it wasn't a surprise to the owner of a Golden Retriever named Pacha. Still, she was puzzled when her four‑legged friend suddenly unearthed a dead sea creature!
The woman from Vancouver, Canada, said she walks on the beach every day with Pacha. So far, the furry friend hasn't buried anything.
"I've been trying to figure out why Pacha grew so attached to this octopus we found," the dog owner wrote in a TikTok video.
The clip shows the Golden Retriever completely drenched on the beach, carefully burying the dead octopus in the sand.
It was her partner who first put her on the right track: "Then my husband reminded me that this was her very first toy – a little yellow octopus was completely in love with," she continued in her post.
That toy was lost during a move, so they soon bought Pacha a replacement octopus.
Golden Retriever has a fondness for octopuses!
Over the years, the dog always preferred the eight‑armed plush toys above all her other toys. Her owners have no idea why.
What they did figure out was the reason Pacha was so concerned about the dead sea creature on the beach: She wanted to give her treasured friend "a proper burial and goodbye before she left," the owner explained.
"I hope she gets to make a real-life Octi friend one day," she added in the caption.
The moving video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on TikTok, with one user writing in the comments, "I'm not crying, you're crying."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldengirlpacha