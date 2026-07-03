Good girl! Gentle Dalmatian has paws full with purr-fectly sweet kitten posse
Salt Lake City, Utah – What a wonderfully sweet sight to see! Since a Dalmatian named River met five tiny kittens, her home in Salt Lake City has been consumed by excitement. Viral videos show the mismatched fur babies having paws-itively sweet and playful moments, and it's melting hearts across social media.
The joy these animals have is contagious: even though the kittens are without their mother, the pup has no problem stepping in to look after the bunch.
As the videos show, the love is mutual. As soon as River wakes up in the morning, she immediately wants to go back and check on the little cats who are temporarily living in an upward‑opening glass “cage” in the bathroom.
The moment she arrives, the kitten trio goes wild. One of them takes off, leaping wildly upward toward the dog.
However, the story has a bittersweet twist.
Mismatched fur balls have adorable interaction in viral video
Unlike River, these kittens won't be staying forever, as they're only foster pets.
In the comments accompanying multiple videos, River's owner focuses on the here and now and the initiative the dog took to look after the tiny kitten crew.
The TikTok videos showcase exactly that kind of loving care. No wonder two of the clips have already racked up about half a million views each!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mywildmeadows