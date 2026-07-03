Good girl! Gentle Dalmatian has paws full with purr-fectly sweet kitten posse

Salt Lake City, Utah – What a wonderfully sweet sight to see! Since a Dalmatian named River met five tiny kittens, her home in Salt Lake City has been consumed by excitement. Viral videos show the mismatched fur babies having paws-itively sweet and playful moments, and it's melting hearts across social media.

Not only is one of the kittens hopping, but rows of hearts are jumping on TikTok as well. Dalmatian River and "her" kitten babies make quite the team! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mywildmeadows

The joy these animals have is contagious: even though the kittens are without their mother, the pup has no problem stepping in to look after the bunch.

As the videos show, the love is mutual. As soon as River wakes up in the morning, she immediately wants to go back and check on the little cats who are temporarily living in an upward‑opening glass “cage” in the bathroom.

The moment she arrives, the kitten trio goes wild. One of them takes off, leaping wildly upward toward the dog.

However, the story has a bittersweet twist.