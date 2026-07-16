Happy days: Maryland shelter's "longest reigning resident" dog finally finds a home!
Annapolis, Maryland – After seven long years of waiting, a shelter dog named Kylo Jace's time at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (SPCA) in Anne Arundel County has finally come to an end. Kylo has been adopted!
Staff at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (SPCA) of Anne Arundel County couldn't hold back their tears when they learned their longest resident was finally moving out.
In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday, the SPCA announced Kylo Jace had finally found a new home, and shared several heart‑warming pictures.
"Kylo is a dog who takes many, many meetings with someone to fully trust them and feel comfortable enough to show his true silly, wonderful personality," the shelter wrote.
"Over the years, he had specific volunteers and staff who had earned his trust and would take turns walking and caring for him."
Shelter workers knew it would take a very special person to connect with Kylo. The dog needed someone willing to put in the work – luckily, someone just like that finally came into Kylo's life.
For seven months, his now-owner visited the shelter twice a week. Gradually, Kylo began to trust her. Once the two had established a connection, the shelter arranged for Kylo to hang out with his human-to-be at her home.
Everyone cried happy tears as Kylo Jace finally moved out
When it was finally time for Kylo to leave the shelter for good, everyone involved was moved.
"There wasn't a dry eye in the house, and we truly are on Cloud 9 knowing he gets to spend the rest of his life loved for exactly who he is," the staff wrote on Facebook.
"None of this would have been possible without our absolutely incredible volunteers and staff who put their heart and soul into Kylo's well-being for the past 7 years."
They also thanked his new mum "for taking a chance on a dog that many others probably would have given up on for an 'easier' dog. THIS is why we do what we do!!!! For the moments like this!!!"
Kylo's adoption fee was fully covered in memory of a long-time shelter volunteer Jim Ehrig, who passed away in 2020.
Per the post, Ehrig was one of Kylo’s favorite people.
Now the SPCA staff hopes this story will encourage others to give long-time resident shelter dogs like Kylo a chance. They believe every dog deserves a loving family.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/SPCA of Anne Arundel County