Happy days: Maryland shelter's "longest reigning resident" dog finally finds a home!

Annapolis, Maryland – After seven long years of waiting, a shelter dog named Kylo Jace's time at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (SPCA) in Anne Arundel County has finally come to an end. Kylo has been adopted!

Kylo's new human friend worked hard to gain this shelter dog's trust! © Screenshot/Facebook/SPCA of Anne Arundel County﻿

Staff at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (SPCA) of Anne Arundel County couldn't hold back their tears when they learned their longest resident was finally moving out.

In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday, the SPCA announced Kylo Jace had finally found a new home, and shared several heart‑warming pictures.

"Kylo is a dog who takes many, many meetings with someone to fully trust them and feel comfortable enough to show his true silly, wonderful personality," the shelter wrote.

"Over the years, he had specific volunteers and staff who had earned his trust and would take turns walking and caring for him."

Shelter workers knew it would take a very special person to connect with Kylo. The dog needed someone willing to put in the work – luckily, someone just like that finally came into Kylo's life.

For seven months, his now-owner visited the shelter twice a week. Gradually, Kylo began to trust her. Once the two had established a connection, the shelter arranged for Kylo to hang out with his human-to-be at her home.