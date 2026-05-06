Heroic German Shepherd protects owner from aggressive rabid bobcat

Prescott, Arizona – An Arizona German Shepherd named Moses is being hailed as a hero: the dog protected his human by killing a rabid bobcat that attacked her.

The rabid bobcat was believed to be responsible for multiple attacks around the Prescott area (stock image). © Unsplash/@loriayre

On Monday morning, Moses' owner was walking through her neighborhood when a bobcat attacked.

"This cat came at me and jumped me," the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told her local news station.

"I thought it was a coyote because we don’t have bobcats around here. So, I pushed it away, and it came right back."

The woman says the wild animal scratched her and then went after her dog.

Her German Shepherd wasn't about to let his human get hurt and jumped into action.

"I wanted him to get away, but when I got back, he had killed the bobcat," the woman explained. She said Moses broke the bobcat's neck in her driveway.

Moses' human called him a hero. She added, "He's an amazing dog, and he's also very sweet."