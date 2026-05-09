How one dashing dachshund is financing his humans' dream wedding

Manchester, UK - Thanks to their adorable miniature dachshund , this couple from Manchester is able to finance their dream wedding.

Shannon Edmondson works part-time so that she can devote herself to creating content with Wilson. © Screenshot/Instagram/@shan_and_wilson

According to the Daily Mail, Wilson the wiener dog has more than 53,000 followers on Instagram.

Through the attention and various brand collaborations he receives, the furry friend provides his owners, Shannon Edmondson and Jordon Rollins, with a good side income.

In one month alone, they earned 4,640 pounds (around $6,324) from his social media presence.

On top of that, the couple has received around 10,000 pounds ($13,629) worth of gifted items

This allows Shannon to work part-time so she can devote herself to content creation with her trusty pup.

"We get up early, plan everything, and film between 7 AM and midday because that's when he's in his best mood," the 31-year-old told the Daily Mail.

"He's so sassy, he definitely knows he is famous because the side-eyes he gives are unreal," she added.