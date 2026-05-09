How one dashing dachshund is financing his humans' dream wedding
Manchester, UK - Thanks to their adorable miniature dachshund, this couple from Manchester is able to finance their dream wedding.
According to the Daily Mail, Wilson the wiener dog has more than 53,000 followers on Instagram.
Through the attention and various brand collaborations he receives, the furry friend provides his owners, Shannon Edmondson and Jordon Rollins, with a good side income.
In one month alone, they earned 4,640 pounds (around $6,324) from his social media presence.
On top of that, the couple has received around 10,000 pounds ($13,629) worth of gifted items
This allows Shannon to work part-time so she can devote herself to content creation with her trusty pup.
"We get up early, plan everything, and film between 7 AM and midday because that's when he's in his best mood," the 31-year-old told the Daily Mail.
"He's so sassy, he definitely knows he is famous because the side-eyes he gives are unreal," she added.
Wilson makes his humans' wedding dreams come true
Wilson's account features adorable footage of the dog on walks, cuddling in bed, or enjoying treats.
"It's amazing to think something that started as me posting my dog has turned into this," Shannon gushed.
The couple recently got engaged in Dubai and have been saving money for their wedding.
They are planning a ceremony in August 2028, which will cost a good 50,000 pounds ($68,145) – with Wilson serving as ring bearer, of course!
Despite the fame and fortune he brings, the dog's well-being always comes first with Shannon and Jordon.
"We treat him like a baby – everything we do is around what he enjoys," Shannon explained.
"It's building our future, and we get to do it with Wilson. He might not realize it, but he's making our dream wedding happen."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@shan_and_wilson