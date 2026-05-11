Injured dog's pleading eyes break the hearts of rescuers – can they save her?

Odesa, Ukraine - When Ukrainian dog rescuer Olena approached the dog sitting oddly, she recognized the pain in its eyes. The animal's look broke the rescuer's heart.

This stray dog's look broke the seasoned rescuer's heart. © YouTube/Screenshot/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

"She was badly injured, both of her legs were fractured," wrote the animal lover in her YouTube video, which shows the dog's rescue.

It was easy for Olena to get to the stray she dubbed Zlata.

When Olena approached the injured dog, the pooch didn't snap or bark, but gratefully accepted Olena's touch.

The Ukrainian woman gently carried the little dog with open wounds on its legs to the car. The animal didn't put up any resistance.

The Love Furry Friends rescuers then drove straight to the vet.