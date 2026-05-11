Injured dog's pleading eyes break the hearts of rescuers – can they save her?
Odesa, Ukraine - When Ukrainian dog rescuer Olena approached the dog sitting oddly, she recognized the pain in its eyes. The animal's look broke the rescuer's heart.
"She was badly injured, both of her legs were fractured," wrote the animal lover in her YouTube video, which shows the dog's rescue.
It was easy for Olena to get to the stray she dubbed Zlata.
When Olena approached the injured dog, the pooch didn't snap or bark, but gratefully accepted Olena's touch.
The Ukrainian woman gently carried the little dog with open wounds on its legs to the car. The animal didn't put up any resistance.
The Love Furry Friends rescuers then drove straight to the vet.
Rescuers hope the stray dog will one day walk again
Zlata the dog was in a bad spot; she needed three operations and lots of treatment.
The vet had some good news, however – her spine was not damaged!
The Love Furry Friends are hopeful that their dog patient will one day walk again.
After two months in the veterinary clinic, Zlata has moved into the animal welfare organization's shelter.
However, she still has a way to go. Zlata is recovering alongside several other injured dogs.
The Love Furry Friends wants to give Zlata the best possible chance of walking again.
If you would like to support the Ukrainians in their dangerous work, follow them on YouTube.
Cover photo: YouTube/Screenshot/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel