Kitten is "stolen" away from new owners by the family dog in whirlwind pet love story!
Colorado – When Cheese the orange kitten was adopted by her family, her new owner thought the little furball would be most attached to her – but the family dog threw a wrench in her plans!
The tiny cat has been living with Teegan Braun and her family for weeks now, and the real estate agent recently shared the special friendship that's been forming between the kitty and her pooch.
"We got our German Shepherd a kitten," the pet owner jokes in the onscreen text of a viral Instagram post.
She explains more in the video's caption.
"Three weeks ago, we got our Shepherd, Bear, a teeny orange kitten. Well, really he was for me but I said all along this kitten would be Bear’s," Teegan said.
"And sure enough… watch the magic that has played out. Every day it gets a little cuter and a little more comedic and a whole lot more wild," she continued.
"Not sure I could love anything more that a dog cat bestie duo. And now we have one."
The video montage shows the first encounter between the orange kitten and the comparatively massive Shepherd dog Bear.
Contrary to what one might expect, however, the kitten Cheese quickly showed the grown‑up dog exactly who's the boss!
German Shepherd dog meets baby cat – and falls in love!
The little kitten has no qualms about repeatedly booping the four‑legged friend, and the two animals then end up play‑fighting wildly.
The next video sequence shows Cheese and Bear snuggled up together.
In the meantime, the dog and cat even lovingly lick each other to show that the "bickering" was all in good fun.
The pets' adoring mama says that the two are already inseparable, and delights in their adorable dynamic.
"Just three weeks in and they're best friends," writes Teegan happily. Hopefully she'll continue to document the adventures of Cheese and Bear as the kitten gets older!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@teegan.braun