Lonely dog poses a big challenge to rescuer – until two young heroes save the day!

Irvine, California - He longed desperately for companionship, but his fear was overwhelming. Animal rights activist Suzette Hall had no idea what a tough challenge she was getting herself into when she tried to rescue the dog .

This dog turned out to be a tough nut. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"This isnt' the first dog I've rescued from this area. I don't know what it is about this spot – right by a school and the railroad tracks – but dogs always seem to get left there," Hall wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

According to Hall, the canine has been surviving on his own for about two weeks. He managed to stay alive mainly because people kept giving him water and a bit of food.

"Recently, he started visiting a nearby backyard and made friends with the family's dog," the Californian explained.

Despite everything, the animal wasn't willing to let a human get close enough to rescue him.

In the end, the story took a different turn.