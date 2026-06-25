Lonely dog poses a big challenge to rescuer – until two young heroes save the day!
Irvine, California - He longed desperately for companionship, but his fear was overwhelming. Animal rights activist Suzette Hall had no idea what a tough challenge she was getting herself into when she tried to rescue the dog.
"This isnt' the first dog I've rescued from this area. I don't know what it is about this spot – right by a school and the railroad tracks – but dogs always seem to get left there," Hall wrote on Facebook over the weekend.
According to Hall, the canine has been surviving on his own for about two weeks. He managed to stay alive mainly because people kept giving him water and a bit of food.
"Recently, he started visiting a nearby backyard and made friends with the family's dog," the Californian explained.
Despite everything, the animal wasn't willing to let a human get close enough to rescue him.
In the end, the story took a different turn.
Young girls help Hall rescue the stray dog
Hall, who had repeatedly failed with her newest charge, eventually had to admit that others were more successful than she was. Still, she valued the outcome above all else.
"Two sweet girls who were on summer break had been spending time with him and slowly earning his trust. Little by little, he began to feel safe around them. I am so incredibly grateful for their patience and kindness," she wrote.
In the end, Hall brought her transport cage to the girls. By then, the male dog had built up so much trust that he even entered it voluntarily.
As soon as the dog took that final step, they were able to take him to the vet.
It turned out he had a few cuts.
"But none of that matters as much as this: he is finally off the streets," Hall said. "Tonight, this sweet boy is safe."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall