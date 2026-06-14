Lounging golden retrievers have hilarious (non)reaction when human parents try to change bedding

Arlington, Virginia - Golden retrievers Emma and Ellie were completely unfazed when their humans, Kevin and Katie Bubolz, tried to change the bedding.

When Kevin and Katie Bubolz begin clearing the cushions, Emma and Ellie couldn't care less. © TikTok/Screenshot/elliegoldenlife

In a video shared to TikTok, Emma and Ellie can be seen lounging comfortably while their owners begin clearing away the pillows on their bed.

It's clear the dogs clearly have no intention of getting up as the Kevin and Katie begin stripping off the comforter and sheets.

But Kevin and Katie have a plan!

For each layer of bedding, the couple rolls a golden retriever onto the side and then back again, one after the other.

Funnily enough, the dogs aren’t bothered by the routine at all. They let themselves be shuffled back and forth without batting an eye.

Finally, the bed is complete, with Emma and Ellie looking just as relaxed as before. They even get a little kiss as a reward!

"and they got off as soon as we finished..." Emma and Ellie's parents wrote under the video.