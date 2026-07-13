Matted dog is finally shaved after rescue – and her stunning features are revealed!
Northamptonshire, UK – When a dog named Lady was shaved by her rescuers, they were quite amazed. The animal, which had been neglected, had some pretty stunning features hiding beneath her overgrown fur!
The three‑year‑old female dog was rescued a few weeks ago by the UK's RSPCA in Northamptonshire.
The animal welfare team immediately noticed the dog's unkempt, partially matted coat.
As The Dodo reported, the team promptly set about giving the furry friend a thorough trim.
Although the procedure was routine for the rescuers, they couldn't take their eyes off the gorgeous lashes Lady was hiding!
"We're sure it won't take much fluttering of those eyelashes to land herself a wonderful new home," explained Kate McCulloch, the head of dog care at RSPCA Northamptonshire.
However, there was another issue standing in the way of the little four‑legger.
Lady has found her happy ending
In the first weeks after Lady's rescue, the RSPCA said she wasn't ready for a new home just yet – the poor girl was still too shy and insecure.
But then, in mid‑June, everything clicked.
After a stay in a foster home, Lady regained strength and confidence, and she was finally ready for the next step.
"With those she knows and trusts, Lady is incredibly affectionate," McCulloch explained.
"She loves to cuddle day and night, both on the sofa and in bed, and is such an affectionate girl."
Whether it was her eyes or her sweet nature, Lady finally got the happy ending she deserved. As a result, her listing with the RSPCA was removed in July.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch