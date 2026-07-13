Matted dog is finally shaved after rescue – and her stunning features are revealed!

Northamptonshire, UK – When a dog named Lady was shaved by her rescuers, they were quite amazed. The animal, which had been neglected, had some pretty stunning features hiding beneath her overgrown fur!

Lady arrived at the RSPCA shelter with matted, unkempt fur. © Screenshot/Facebook/RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch﻿

The three‑year‑old female dog was rescued a few weeks ago by the UK's RSPCA in Northamptonshire.

The animal welfare team immediately noticed the dog's unkempt, partially matted coat.

As The Dodo reported, the team promptly set about giving the furry friend a thorough trim.

Although the procedure was routine for the rescuers, they couldn't take their eyes off the gorgeous lashes Lady was hiding!

"We're sure it won't take much fluttering of those eyelashes to land herself a wonderful new home," explained Kate McCulloch, the head of dog care at RSPCA Northamptonshire.

However, there was another issue standing in the way of the little four‑legger.