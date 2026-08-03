Miniature dachshund goes TikTok viral with his adorable bedtime routine
Houston, Texas – He's already a big star: Miniature dachshund Coco has TikTok users wrapped around his paw! Even though the little dog from Houston has only had an account since July 8, he already boasts hundreds of posts. One of them is especially melting the hearts of countless viewers: his bedtime routine.
It can be that simple to land a hit: the video, shared on July 22, is only eight seconds long and shows the furry friend trotting across the floor with a big plush toy in its mouth.
The owners' comment: "This is him going to bed btw."
The result: more than five million views, 1.5 million likes, and more than 1,500 comments on TikTok!
Besides the usual heart emojis, there are plenty of posts from other dachshund owners.
Many post a photo of their own fur babies right away – most of whom clearly identify with Coco and his routine. That's probably why the short clip is doing so well.
Meanwhile, Coco's owners can't get enough of posting one update after another. They're practically obsessed with the little guy – and who could blame them?
But what exactly sets a miniature dachshund apart from a "regular" dachshund?
How is a miniature dachshund different from other dachshunds?
As the name suggests, a miniature, or dwarf, dachshund is simply a smaller version of the "original."
In fact, its temperament is very much like that of its larger counterpart.
Dwarf dachshunds are also known for being extremely confident.
They're very alert and renowned as excellent hunters, according to Puppy Mansion.
However, there are even smaller ones.
For example, there are "rabbit dachshunds."
They aren't called this because they're the size of rabbits, but instead because they can actually fit into the tiny entrances of rabbit burrows!
Coco probably doesn't care much about that. At home with his owners, he'll be interested only in his own bed – and, of course, his plush toy.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cocosvibin