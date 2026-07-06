Missing dog is reunited with his best friend – now all grown up – after 8 years! Will he recognize him?

Marshall, Kentucky – Ayden Clevidence from Marshall, Kentucky, was in sixth grade when his dog disappeared without a trace. After eight long years, Ayden had given up hope until a phone call from the shelter changed everything.

Ayden Clevidence (r) was reunited with his childhood dog (l) after eight years of separation. © Collage: 123RF/pippocarlot, Threads/Screenshot/@aydenclev21

"One day I came home, and he was gone," the now 18-year-old told WPSD.

The dog, originally named Terrel but referred to as "T," was presumed to be gone for good after going missing eight years ago.

Then in May 2026, the phone rang.

"The lady told me she was from the Calloway County Animal Shelter and [said] I need to come down and get my dog. I really thought it was [my other dog] Bella," Tonya Hudson, Ayden's mother, told the news station.

When she asked about the dog's coloration, however, it became clear which pup had been found.

"You got to be kidding me," Tonya told the shelter. "Did you know how long this dog’s been missing?"

She headed over to the shelter, worried that the long-lost dog wouldn't remember them. But as soon as she loaded him into her car, she started to hope.

"[He] got in the car, stood in the back seat, and was good to go," she recalled. "I was like, ‘OK. This just might work out again.'"