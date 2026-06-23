Mixed-breed puppy with a cleft lip finds her happy ending: "The cutest dog I've ever seen"
Northbrook, Illinois - This unique bulldog mix is simply adorable: At least that's what animal‑rights activists in Illinois thought when little "Onion Ring" arrived at the shelter at the end of May. Thankfully, the dog with a cleft lip didn't have to wait long for a new home.
When Onion Ring arrived at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook, the staff fell head over heels for the pup.
At the beginning of June, they started posting photos of the mixed‑breed on the shelter's Facebook page.
"She was literally the cutest dog I've ever seen, and she kind of reminded me of a pig, honestly," gushed Harleigh Garcia, founder of Border Tails Rescue, speaking to The Dodo. "She was really short and round."
Immediately, Onion Ring's distinctive snout caught the rescuers' attention. A veterinarian later confirmed that she has a cleft lip. It isn't really painful for the young dog, but it does require a bit of extra care.
"It's really just cosmetic and obviously makes her 10 times cuter," Garcia noted.
"Honestly, we can't decide if Onion Ring is a puppy, a potato, or the cutest little gremlin we've ever seen," the animal‑rights group wrote on Instagram.
The puppy instantly became the shelter's star and made herself at home in the office. "She was just laying at our feet, sitting under our desks." Onion Ring was very laid‑back – and was soon adopted!
Onion Ring's new owners have experience with cleft lips!
A mother‑daughter duo, who had previously owned a bully with a cleft lip, fell in love with the cute dog.
"That made them … a really great fit for her," Garcia said.
"Just having experience with that and knowing it's not as scary as it looks."
Only a few days after arriving, Onion Ring found a new home.
Border Tails Rescue posted a photo of the puppy and his new owner to mark the occasion.
Cover photo: Collage: Border Tails Rescue