Mixed-breed puppy with a cleft lip finds her happy ending: "The cutest dog I've ever seen"

Northbrook, Illinois - This unique bulldog mix is simply adorable: At least that's what animal‑rights activists in Illinois thought when little "Onion Ring" arrived at the shelter at the end of May. Thankfully, the dog with a cleft lip didn't have to wait long for a new home.

"Onion Ring" landed at the animal shelter a few weeks ago. © Collage: Border Tails Rescue

When Onion Ring arrived at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook, the staff fell head over heels for the pup.

At the beginning of June, they started posting photos of the mixed‑breed on the shelter's Facebook page.

"She was literally the cutest dog I've ever seen, and she kind of reminded me of a pig, honestly," gushed Harleigh Garcia, founder of Border Tails Rescue, speaking to The Dodo. "She was really short and round."

Immediately, Onion Ring's distinctive snout caught the rescuers' attention. A veterinarian later confirmed that she has a cleft lip. It isn't really painful for the young dog, but it does require a bit of extra care.

"It's really just cosmetic and obviously makes her 10 times cuter," Garcia noted.

"Honestly, we can't decide if Onion Ring is a puppy, a potato, or the cutest little gremlin we've ever seen," the animal‑rights group wrote on Instagram.

The puppy instantly became the shelter's star and made herself at home in the office. "She was just laying at our feet, sitting under our desks." Onion Ring was very laid‑back – and was soon adopted!