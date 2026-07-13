Moment a dog realizes he's been left behind captured in heartbreaking security footage

Miami, Florida - A dog named Tank was abandoned in the lobby of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Security cameras caught the heartbreaking moment the pup realized he'd been left behind.

Tank the dog is abandoned in the lobby of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. © Screenshot/TikTok/@humanemiami

In the heartbreaking clip, posted to TikTok on Friday, a woman walks towards the shelter’s exit before suddenly dropping the dog's leash.

Then, without looking back, the presumed owner slips through the door, leaving the poor pooch behind. The dog, clearly confused, runs to one of the windows and looks after its human.

"Somehow, our front door magnet malfunctioned, allowing him to be left inside," the shelter wrote on TikTok.

"Thankfully, he didn’t slip back through the door or run away, but he did watch as the person he trusted walked away and drove off," they added.

"Tank was incredibly anxious," the Humane Society of Greater Miami told The Dodo. "He was shaking, frightened, and even urinated out of fear.”

Luckily, shelter workers came to the dog's aid.